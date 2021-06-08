PUB bosses have called for an extension to curfew restrictions during Euro 2020 matches – and warn that not doing so could put staff at risk of violence.

Current licensing restrictions mean that bars, pubs and restaurants can stay open and serve alcohol until 10.30pm in Level 2 areas, and until 11pm in Level 1.

However, some matches in the championship, including knockout rounds, semi-finals and the final kick-off at 8pm. If they go to extra time and penalties, fans in Level 2 areas – such as Glasgow – will have to leave.

Stephen Montgomery, of the Scottish Hospitality Group, told The Times: “We saw in the Europa League final that the game went on to extra time and then 22 penalties.

“If the Scottish government doesn’t give some flexibility to the current rules we could end up in a situation where people can watch the group stages but when it comes to the knockout round hospitality staff are going to be forced to ask fans to leave right in the middle of all that.

“I’d like to see the officials and ministers who came up with these rules try to enforce them.

“Hospitality staff have taken enough punishment over the last year and they should not be forced to then ruin someone’s evening and potentially face a backlash. You can easily see how trouble could start on the streets, meaning the police get called, which is a complete waste of their time.”

In October, Scotland fans went viral after being filmed outside a pub to watch through a window as the national side beat Israel 5-3 on penalties.

The hospitality boss is now calling for a “tweak” to restrictions to allow fans to watch the end of the match.

Elsewhere, Linda Bauld, a professor of public health at Edinburgh University, told The Sunday Show on the BBC that she was “worried” about letting thousands of people gather in a fanzone in Glasgow Green.

A final decision on the venue, which will take up to 6,000 people per day, is expected this week.

The Scottish Government told The Times: “We remain in a precarious position with the Delta [Indian] variant causing additional levels of concern and we do not want to undermine the hard work and sacrifices made to get us to this point.

“We fully understand the challenges facing the hospitality sector . . . We are keeping all measures relating to the Euros under review and will continue to engage with the industry about any changes that may be necessary.”