Upcoming: Booker-shortlisted author Graeme Macrae Burnet’s fifth novel, Case Studies, will be set in the world of 1960s psychiatry and offer “a brilliant, hilarious and piercing insight into the selves we present to the world [and] the ones we keep hidden inside”, according to publishers Saraband, who also promise “cameo appearances” by RD Laing, David Bowie and the Rolling Stones. It’s not published until October, but you can catch a sneak preview tomorrow (June 13), when Macrae Burnet will be talking about the book online in the closing event of the ongoing Scottish Books Long Weekend. All events are free but ticketed from booksfromscotland.com

Just released: In A Sky Full of Kites: A Rewilding Story (Birlinn, £14.99), Tom Bowser tells of his family’s mission to reintroduce red kites to the Stirlingshire farm of Argaty. A former teacher and journalist, Bowser now runs the Argaty Red Kites conservation project, and his book interweaves the history and lore of the red kite with the story of this beautiful part of Scotland, and the red squirrels, pine martens and other animals to whom Ardgaty is home.