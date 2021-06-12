Upcoming: Booker-shortlisted author Graeme Macrae Burnet’s fifth novel, Case Studies, will be set in the world of 1960s psychiatry and offer “a brilliant, hilarious and piercing insight into the selves we present to the world [and] the ones we keep hidden inside”, according to publishers Saraband, who also promise “cameo appearances” by RD Laing, David Bowie and the Rolling Stones. It’s not published until October, but you can catch a sneak preview tomorrow (June 13), when Macrae Burnet will be talking about the book online in the closing event of the ongoing Scottish Books Long Weekend. All events are free but ticketed from booksfromscotland.com
Just released: In A Sky Full of Kites: A Rewilding Story (Birlinn, £14.99), Tom Bowser tells of his family’s mission to reintroduce red kites to the Stirlingshire farm of Argaty. A former teacher and journalist, Bowser now runs the Argaty Red Kites conservation project, and his book interweaves the history and lore of the red kite with the story of this beautiful part of Scotland, and the red squirrels, pine martens and other animals to whom Ardgaty is home.
Events: Alex Renton, Geoff Palmer and Janey Godley are among the authors appearing today at the biography-focused Boswell Book Festival, which continues online until June 16. Participating authors include Melanie Reid and James Naughtie and there are also children’s events boswellbookfestival.co.uk
Meanwhile, today’s Wee Write Family Day digital programme offers free but ticketed book-related entertainment for three to 11-year-olds, with storytelling sessions featuring Konnie Huq, Michael Morpurgo, Debi Gliori, Rob Biddulph, Ben Miller and others. Events can be viewed from today (June 12) until July 3 on http://glasgowlifetv.com. Full programme details on http://ayewrite.com
Prizes: The longlist for the The McIlvanney Prize – Bloody Scotland’s annual award for the best Scottish Crime book of the year – will be announced next week. Past winners include Francine Toon, Liam McIlvanney and Denise Mina. There will be blood ... bloodyscotland.com
