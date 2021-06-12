Big Feed Street Food Social

19-20 June. Entry £2.

Big Feed, 249-325 Govan Road, Glasgow, G51 2SE

The regular indoor street food market returns to Glasgow this week. As proud winners of numerous awards, they’ll be bringing delicious food and live music all under one roof. There’s not just food on offer either, there’ll also be face-painting and arcade games to enjoy.

https://www.big-feed.com/event/big-feed-may-29-30-05-21-2/

Glasgow International: Georgina Starr - Quarantine

11-27 June. Entry Free (booking essential)

Tramway, 25 Albert Drive, Glasgow, G41 2PE

Quarantine is an ambitious new film by Georgina Starr focusing on strict supervision and mind-control by following the story of two new recruits into a clandestine sisterhood. Similar to Starr’s previous works, this latest film further displays her long standing interests in the visionary aspects of experimental cinema. Get a first look as part of Glasgow International festival.

https://www.glasgowlife.org.uk/event/1/georgina-starr-quarantaine

Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art One: New Acquisitions

June-December. Entry Free.

75 Belford Road, Edinburgh, EH4 3DR

Showing off their latest additions to the already extensive collection, some of the works on show at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art features a range of modern and contemporary work. These include paintings, sculptures and more from artists such as Damien Hirst, Salvador Dali and Pablo Picasso, to name a few.

https://www.nationalgalleries.org/exhibition/new-arrivals-salvador-dal%C3%AD-jenny-saville

Whisky and Cheese Tasting

19 June. Tickets from £35 per person

Whiski Rooms, 4, 6 & 7 North Bank Street, Edinburgh, EH1 2LP

Yes you did read that right and no it’s not a joke. Nothing is off limits at the Whiski Rooms and this whisky and cheese tasting pairs together an often overlooked food and drink pairing. One of the staff members will take you through their range of carefully selected whiskies, mated with a range of premium, locally-sourced cheeses. Why not try it for yourself?

http://www.whiskirooms.co.uk/whisky-tastings/

Euro Sportsman’s Lunch and Dinner with Legends Q&A

14, 18, 22 June. Tickets from £70 per person.

Mharsanta, 26 Bell Street, Glasgow, G1 1LG

To celebrate Scotland’s 23-year wait for qualification for a major international football tournament, Mharsanta are pulling out all the stops. Their unique pre-match events include a welcome drink, lunch or dinner from a mouthwatering menu that offers up a true taste of Scotland. After you’ve eaten, guests will be joined by some of the biggest names in Scottish football history for a question and answer session before watching the game on Mharsanta’s big TV screens.

https://www.mharsanta.co.uk/

Behind Every Door

11 June - 2 July. Entry Free.

Upright Gallery, 3 Barclay Terrace, Edinburgh, EH10 4HP

Naomi McClure’s artistic process involves finding a balance between the idea and the physical form and treating each finished piece as the blueprint for her next, making her work a continual progression of itself. This latest exhibition at the Upright Gallery showcases McClure’s most recent works, created during the pandemic, and gives viewers the opportunity to observe her work and have their own interpretation of it, which McClure believes is an integral part of her artistic process.

https://uprightgallery.com/

Jock McFadyen: Lost Boat Party

11 June - 25 September. Entry Free.

Dovecot Studios, 10 Infirmary Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1LT

Celebrating the life of artist Jock McFadyen on his 70th birthday year is this exhibition of recent paintings from Dovecot Studios in collaboration with The Scottish Gallery. The paintings on display showcase the romance and grandeur of the Scottish landscape, alongside the urban dystopia for which McFadyen is known.

https://dovecotstudios.com/

Wonder Wander

3 June - 26 September. Entry Free

Scottish Ornithologists Club, Waterston House, Aberlady, EH32 0PY

The first of its kind, this outdoor sculpture exhibition from Edinburgh-based sculptor Andrew Geile will be on display throughout the grounds of Waterston House. Geile, an award-winning sculptor, created a new body of work inspired by the coastal landscape and wildlife and the works will be on display throughout the summer.

https://www.the-soc.org.uk/

Scottish Drawing Competition

4-26 June. Entry Free

Artspace37, Unit 37-38, The Piazza Shopping Centre, Paisley, PA1 1EN

The Scottish Drawing Competition ran from the beginning of February through to the closing date on the 31st of March 2021 and it’s now time for the winners to be announced. All of the entries will be shown as part of an exhibition at Artspace 37 where the prizes will be awarded.

https://paisleyartinstitute.org/exhibition/scottish-drawing-competition-2021/

A Long Life in the Making Book Launch

June 17. Free (booking essential)

The latest publication from eyeglass books, A Long Life in the Making is launching online this week. Author Phil Cohen will be reading some extracts from the book, alongside discussing the personal dilemmas he faced in editing his father’s story for publication. He will also be joined by a panel of experts to discuss some of the wider political issues raised by the book.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/a-long-life-in-the-making-book-launch-tickets-156400791979

Charlotte Cohen