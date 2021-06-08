Minecraft's latest edition has been released worldwide, ending an eight-month wait for its legions of fans.
The 'Caves and Cliffs' update is now out on both Bedrock and Java platforms of the block-building and edventure game, after being announced in October last year.
Development of the new editions, which brings huge changes to the game world including deeper caves, new blocks, creatures and effects was affected by the global pandemic with the update split into two parts.
It’s here! Brimming with life, laughter, and more blocks than ever: Caves & Cliffs: Part I is now out on Java and Bedrock!— Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 8, 2021
Today's edition brings the majority of changes to the game, with further tweeks coming in part II later this year.
However, the update is being rolled out slowly and may take 24 hours for all platforms.
Minecraft is one of the most popular games in the world, with millions of fans across the globe.
Devoted builders have recrated many Scottish landscapes and iconic buildings inside its digital world, including Ediburgh Castle, the Cairngorms, the Isle of Cumbrae, the Forth Rail Bridge, and Jupiter Artland in West Lothian.
The sculpture park features works by artists including Sir Antony Gormley, Sir Anish Kapoor, Charles Jencks and Ian Hamilton Finlay spread over a 100-acre site and was digitally recreated last year.
