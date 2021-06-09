A PARCEL depot has been locked down by police after reports of a 'suspicious package'.

Officers arrived at the scene around 6.15am this morning closely followed by four fire engines.

Emergency services are still at the scene.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 6.15am on Wednesday, 9 June, officers were called to the Cambuslang Road area of Glasgow, following concern for a reported suspicious package.

"There is no threat to the wider public and officers remain at the scene.

"Enquiries are still ongoing."

Scottish Fire And Rescuse Service have also remained at the scene 

More to follow...