A PARCEL depot has been locked down by police after reports of a 'suspicious package'.
Officers arrived at the scene around 6.15am this morning closely followed by four fire engines.
Emergency services are still at the scene.
@CasCasG Cambuslang Road Partial closed due to incident at Parcel force pic.twitter.com/kbrjea4T4x— Alan (@zumodoki) June 9, 2021
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 6.15am on Wednesday, 9 June, officers were called to the Cambuslang Road area of Glasgow, following concern for a reported suspicious package.
"There is no threat to the wider public and officers remain at the scene.
"Enquiries are still ongoing."
Scottish Fire And Rescuse Service have also remained at the scene
More to follow...
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment