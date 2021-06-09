A PROFESSIONAL German adventurer has completed a walk attempted by no other person in a slackline stunt 250 feet above the sea off Skye.
Alexander Schulz of One Inch Dreams is known around the world for daring aerial projects including walking The Old Man of Hoy in Orkney, and between the Second World War Maunsell Forts in Essex.
This month the daredevil travelled around Scotland’s coast for a terrifying challenge at one of Skye’s most recognisable landmarks.
Starting from London, Schulz and his producer Johannes Olszewski travelled hundreds of miles by sailboat, paddled in a dinghy and carried out a brave vertical rock climb to reach their destination.
Skye-based eco-adventurer Katie Tunn then joined the pair to ensure the stunt had no impact on the local environment.
The team said they were blown away by the beauty of the Highlands and Islands during their travels. Schulz (below) described feeling “overwhelmed by the kindness and friendliness of the communities we’ve met along the way”.
Olszewski added: “I love the raw, wild and untouched nature and I’m fascinated by the magic of the sea. I try to visualise all of this in my pictures.”
A short film detailing the full journey and the unbelievable stunt is being produced and will be released later this year. It will feature local musicians and voices alongside the team.
In his fantastic stunt, Schulz balanced more than 200 feet above the sea as he walked between the cliffs of West Skye and the MacLeods Maidens.
You can watch the teaser trailer below.
