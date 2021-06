Some people have an aversion to anchovy finding it strong flavoured and fishy. I love them. Fresh anchovies grilled or barbequed are sweet and tasty, their blackened skin full of flavour. Not only that, they are very good for us providing high amounts of Omega 3, essential for our brain health.

Preserved anchovies have been used as a flavouring for centuries, traced back to ancient Roman Times. They were preserved as a paste as an essential part of a Roman soldier’s diet as they marched across Scotland. Today, similar preserved anchovy is used in Worcester Sauce, cropping up in Britain’s Favourite Prawn Cocktail sandwich! So perhaps some of us have been enjoying anchovy without even realising it.