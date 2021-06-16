Some people have an aversion to anchovy finding it strong flavoured and fishy. I love them. Fresh anchovies grilled or barbequed are sweet and tasty, their blackened skin full of flavour. Not only that, they are very good for us providing high amounts of Omega 3, essential for our brain health.

Preserved anchovies have been used as a flavouring for centuries, traced back to ancient Roman Times. They were preserved as a paste as an essential part of a Roman soldier’s diet as they marched across Scotland. Today, similar preserved anchovy is used in Worcester Sauce, cropping up in Britain’s Favourite Prawn Cocktail sandwich! So perhaps some of us have been enjoying anchovy without even realising it.

Abe of anchovy paste or a jar of anchovy fillets preserved in olive oil is a secret weapon in my kitchen. A small amount melts into many dishes adding a boost of umami flavour. This familiar pasta dish moves into another dimension with the addition of this flavour enhancer, and not even a hint of strong flavoured and fishy!

Ingredients:

360g spaghettini (or spaghetti)

salt

5-6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped

A dried pepperoncino crushed or 2 pinches dried chilli flakes

1-2 teaspoons anchovy paste or 2-3 anchovy fillets

300g broccoli, rinsed, trimmed

Black pepper and Flat leaf parsley

Method:

Break off the broccoli florets into bite sized pieces and cut the stems into similar sized chunks.

Prepare a large pot of boiling salted water.

Add the spaghettini and press down and stir until it loosens into the water.

After 3-4 minutes, add the broccoli pieces. which will cook to perfect bite with the pasta.

As the pasta is cooking add the extra virgin olive oil, the garlic and chilli flakes to a large frying pan and sauté to start to flavour the oil. Don’t let the garlic burn as this will spoil the flavour.

Add the anchovy paste or anchovy fillets and use the back of a wooden spoon to stir

and melt into the oil.

Add a few tablespoons of the pasta water to the frying pan.

The starch and broccoli flavour in the water will add extra taste to the sauce.

Check the pasta after 8 minutes. As soon as it is al dente, but still with a good bite, use tongs

to lift the pasta and broccoli into the frying pan. Any extra water will keep the sauce moist.

Toss everything over a high heat so the pasta is well coated and finishes cooking.

Season with freshly ground black pepper and lots of finely chopped flat leaf parsley.