Glasgow School of Art and Strathclyde University will be involved in the £2.2million re-design of George Square.

The council has appointed John McAslan + Partners to oversee a major public realm project in the square as part of the continuing £115million Avenues Programme, which has seen 'green' improvements to Sauchiehall Street including cycle lanes and landscaping.

John McAslan + Partners have been commissioned to "reconsider the synergy and balance" between George Square and surrounding streets including George Street, St Vincent Street, John street and Dundas Street. The final design will be shaped by a public consultation.

Students and staff from the Department of Architecture at the University of Strathclyde and the Mackintosh School of Architecture at The Glasgow School of Art will also be involved in the project to "re-imagine" the square.

The city centre has seen a number of changes aimed at improving Covid-safety including the widening of pavements and more public seating.

Current projects by John McAslan + Partners nclude the Burrell Renaissance in Glasgow and the National Galleries of Scotland’s new Collection Facility in Edinburgh.

The firm is also involved in the design of the new Crossrail station at London's Bond Street.

First laid out in 1781, named after King George III and developed in earnest 20 years later, George Square is Glasgow’s principal civic, ceremonial and cultural space, featuring several of the city’s best-known landmark buildings.

On its east side is the Beaux-Arts style City Chambers (1889), headquarters to Glasgow City Council since 1996 and designed by William Young.

On the corner of the square with West George Street, the Merchant’s House (1874/1909), designed by John Burnet and extended upwards by his son JJ Burnet, is crowned with a dome bearing a ship symbolising Glasgow’s historic role as one of the great global trading cities.

At the heart of George Square, a tall Doric column dating from 1837 bears a statue by John Greenshields of the renowned Scottish Romantic era novelist and poet, Sir Walter Scott.

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “The redesign of George Square and the creation of Avenues and other new public realm on neighbouring streets is a crucial part of the regeneration of the city centre.

"It is so important as not only will the redesign play a crucial role in the transformation of what is undoubtedly Glasgow’s foremost civic space, but it is also a symbol of our vision for the city centre – a place that will be far more attractive to Glaswegians and our visitors, and somewhere that illustrates the economic, environmental and social gains to be made from this project.”

Andy Harris, Leader of John McAslan + Partners’ Landscape Team added: “Located precisely at the point where the original Georgian urban grid meets its Victorian extension, George Square has for centuries been a natural centre of gravity for Glaswegians who come to celebrate, play, relax, meet and when necessary protest.

"We are thrilled to help deliver the next phase of its evolution as Glasgow’s most important civic space.”

The transformation of George Square and the adjacent streets is being funded through the Glasgow City Region City Deal. Construction work is due to get underway in the Summer of 2023.