A PACKED programme of live performances has been announced for the UEFA Euro2020 Glasgow Fan Zone.

Glasgow Green is set to showcase Scotland’s diverse cultural scene across 23 days of events, including contemporary and traditional music, comedy and drag nights, cinema, dance, and family entertainment, which, organisers say, will take place in a safe environment.

Events are scheduled on days with no matches and will be viewable only from the Food & Beverage Garden area.

The Fan Zone will be set up as a largely seated venue, with physical distancing in place and all performances must be booked in advance.

Councillor David McDonald, Chair of Glasgow Life and Depute Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “The Fan Zone Festival programme represents the huge breadth of cultural talent we have here on our doorstep in Glasgow and right across Scotland.

"So many of us have sorely missed the connection, atmosphere and joy that comes from live entertainment and it will be a memorable moment for the sector as we see artists and performers take to the stage on Glasgow Green.

“The rich programme represents the country’s diverse communities, art forms and festivals and we can’t wait to welcome music, comedy, arts, dance, film fans and more along to soak up the wonderful cultural offering this summer.

"Creating a safe and controlled environment is central to the Fan Zone and we want to assure people that all event partners are committed to staging a safe event and providing a COVID secure environment for visitors, participants and the local community.”

Although performances will be ticketed, most events are free, except for six selected performances priced at £20 per table, or £10 for an accessible ticket for the viewing platform, including a free companion.

Tickets will be available to book at 10am on Thursday, June 10.

The line-up includes Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite, playing on July 4, and funk-soul act Tom McGuire & The Brassholes on July 8, while Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5 will close the party on the afternoon of Sunday, July 11, ahead of the EURO 2020 final.

A number of special collaborations are also planned, including two evenings of entertainment from Celtic Connections, featuring Tide Lines and Kinnaris Quintet on June 24, and leading folk band Rura on July 9.

Glasgow Jazz Festival will bring exuberant jazz-funk collective Fat-Suit, amongst others, to the stage on June 30, while Wee Write will pop-up on the Green with big screen storytelling sessions with celebrated children’s authors Michael Murpurgo and Konnie Huq.

Refugee Festival Scotland will mark World Refugee Day, on Sunday, June 20, with an afternoon of special musical and dance performances reconnecting the wide range of communities who have settled in Scotland.

Glasgow Film Festival will also present a football-themed movie night on July 5, showing Gregory’s Girl and Diego Maradona.

Queens on the Green will celebrate Scottish drag as Drag Race UK stars Lawrence Chaney and Ellie Diamond take to the stage alongside a line-up of local drag acts on July 4.

Comedy fans can purchase tickets for Funny at the Fan Zone with Susie McCabe and Soccer FM on Friday, June 25, featuring Ray Bradshaw, Steven Mill, Billy Kirkwood, and more.

Comedian Susie McCabe said: "It’s an honour to be invited to take part in this event.

"The Fan Zone is going to be an incredible experience for acts and punters alike – nothing beats a beer, your pals and the sunshine.

"Especially after 2020 this is something that can bring us all together in a safe environment.”

Dance company THREE60 will also showcase two pieces on July 10 and a South Asian Arts afternoon on June 27 will see the premiere of Ekta - a lively mix of music, dance and comedy from Scotland’s South Asian diaspora.

Creative Communities will bring Artists in Residence from the South, North East and North West of Glasgow to the Green across the tournament in celebration of local communities.

On Thursday, July 1, Enough is Enough: Music for COP26 will bring a performance curated with Oi Musica featuring Post Coal Prom Queen, Hesu – Spirit of Music and Glasgow Hip Hop Cypher to celebrate the upcoming climate conference.

It will also feature a Gaelic event, Uainead – Degrees of Greeness, bringing an audio-visual film and live performance of words and songs together to explore the impacts of the climate crisis.

The Glasgow Green Fan Zone will be open for the 31 days of the tournament from June 11 to July 11, situated between McLennan Arch and the People’s Palace, and will accommodate up to 3,000 people per session, in groups of up to six people.

A range of food and beverages showcasing the very best of Scottish produce will also be on offer.

The UEFA EURO 2020 Glasgow Fan Zone cultural programme can be viewed now, with tickets available to book from 10am tomorrow, June 10.