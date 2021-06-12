The Botanist Gin herb planter
With summer just around the corner, there’s no better time than now to stock up on your gin collection and I've found a very cool gift pack from one of my favourite gin brands. The Botanist Herb Planter pack contains an easy to use herb planter crafted from the iconic bottle. The self-watering herb planter can be used to grow garnishes from seed or to house pre-potted plants for a plentiful supply of local, seasonal garnishes for your G&T. Its experimental nature encourages you be the botanist with seasonal and foraged garnishes or cocktails.
HOME-X and Menabrea Beer | Scotland V England
It's the one we've all waiting for: Scotland's return to a major tournament involves a clash with the Auld Enemy. Bring it on. In partnership with Menabrea Italian beer, HOME-X are giving away the ultimate father's day experience. They will deliver a funky bar (beer taps included) alongside a home cinema to the door of one lucky winner on June 18 as Scotland take on England in the Euros. Anyone can enter, visit www.home-x.com.
Harvey Nichols, Edinburgh
The luxury retailer has revealed drinks to share with Pride, in celebration of Pride Month. Off the shelf items include Pineapple & Mint Alcoholic Craft Pop; Crystal Head Limited Edition Pride Bottle Vodka; Spirit of Steal Gin; Ozeki Saki One Love, One Cup Rainbow Limited Sake and The Salford Rum company's Pride Collection Spiced Rum. Prices from £3, available online and in store at Edinburgh's St Andrew Square.
