The number of deaths involving coronavirus in Scotland has remained the same as last week, according to the latest figures.
The latest figures from National Records of Scotland (NRS) show that a further eight deaths where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate were registered between 31 May and 6 June, bringing to overall toll to 10,130.
However, deaths counted in this way have fallen significantly in recent months, with 38 being registered as recently as the first week of April.
The Scottish Government counts deaths which occured within 28 days of a positive Covid test, giving the separate toll of 7,677 as of yesterday.
Of the deaths registered by NRS, three occurred in South Ayrshire and two in both Glasgow City and North Lanarkshire. The Scottish Borders recorded one death.
The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,051, three per cent more than the five-year average.
Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services at NRS, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were eight deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
“One death was aged under 65, two were aged 65-74, and five were over 75.
“Seven deaths occurred in hospitals, and one occurred in a care home.”
