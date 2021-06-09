THE world is finally waking up to the climate emergency. There is a growing recognition that this is the biggest crisis of our age, with the future of the planet quite literally at stake.

Scotland recognised this early and as a result is in prime position to help shape the future. The country has some of the toughest climate change legislation in the world along with a recognition that a green future is not only positive when it comes to the environment: it can provide a major boost to the economy too.

The Herald is delighted to be able to make its own contribution to making our world a better, cleaner and less polluted place and our new initiative is linked in to a groundbreaking new initiative – the Climate Solutions Network.

This has been developed by the Royal Scottish Geographical Society (RSGS) in association with the universities of Stirling and Edinburgh and the Institute of Directors (IoD).

With Glasgow set to host the United Nations’ COP26 conference on climate change later this year – a massive global event with world leaders including the Pope and US President Joe Biden set to attend – the timing of this could not be better.

The Climate Solutions Network programme provides hugely important new learning opportunities. It aims to educate middle and senior business leaders and managers on the climate emergency, outlining the actions that can be taken to mitigate this before it is too late.

It actually offers two programmes, one offering express learning and the other looking at the issues in greater depth. The Climate Solutions Programme is the more advanced, consisting of four easy-to-follow web-based modules.

While providing a real level of detail and working to encourage personal interest and motivation, this course – it contains some 20 hours of learning in total – recognises that managers are likely to be busy and time-poor.

It helps them to get to grips with issues surrounding climate change and, importantly, to recognise the relevance these have to their jobs, organisations and personal lives.

Once the four modules have been completed, the course provides an online workshop.

This will be delivered by expert project partners, providing participants with the opportunity to start developing a climate action plan for their own businesses.

Once the programme has been completed, those taken part will be given a certificate confirming their attendance and personal and organisational commitment to climate change.

Hundreds of people, including no less than 100 from the Scottish Government, have signed up so far and the numbers continue to grow. The cost of the whole course starts from £120 per participant, including VAT.

The other course offered, the Climate Solutions Accelerator, is designed for those who are short on time but need to know the basics of climate change and policy legislation. It allows managers to learn directly from some of the world’s leading experts.

The single 90-minute programme provides invaluable information on practical steps that can be taken to address the climate emergency and offers ideas and solutions that can be used.

Once again, participants receive a personalised certificate from the Royal Scottish Geographical Society on completion. The cost of this course is £120, again including VAT.

One of the main selling points for both programmes is that they include contributions from some of the world’s leading figures in the fight against climate change.

Those featured include global campaigner Greta Thunberg, ex-Irish President Mary Robinson, former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, ex-Norwegian Premier Gro Harlem Brundtland and recent UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.

The person behind the new programmes is the veteran climate change and sustainability campaigner Mike Robinson, who is now Chief Executive of the RSGS. He founded and chaired Stop Climate Chaos Scotland, the largest coalition of its kind ever formed north of the border.Although the new courses were written and created here, he believes that they have a truly global reach.

“The science and solutions of climate change are, after all, universal”, he says.

“Scotland has shown real leadership in its pursuit of climate change targets and with COP26 in Glasgow this year, it is fitting that we build on that strength and begin to help inform people better about this critical issue.”

Mike adds: “We believe this is essential knowledge for any business wanting to stay relevant over the next decade. We want to encourage as many as possible to take the courses before COP26 in November. We are delighted to be working in partnership with Newsquest and The Herald and with their help we are confident this can become a consistent part of any manager’s training.”

He believes that climate change is now such an all-encompassing issue that will impact on every aspect of organisations. “It’s really important that everyone from board members through to those in personnel, HR, purchasing and other areas have a better and more rounded understanding of where this is going.”

One person who has already taken the programme is Sarah Graham, Sustainability Executive at the drinks company Edrington, producers of The Famous Grouse. “It really served to increase my confidence in terms of bringing me up to speed with all the latest information about climate change”, she says.

“The most important aspect for me was that it clearly spelt out many of the positive climate solutions available for businesses to take advantage of today and why they make business sense.”