SURELY even in this chaotic Government there is someone with common sense who will say "hold on a moment" when it comes to allowing these football fan zones at Glasgow Green plus spectators to be present at Hampden for the European Football Championships ("Ethics concerns see mandatory tests at city fan zone ruled out", The Herald, June 9)? For this to be sanctioned by Holyrood sends out all the wrong messages, is dangerous and is an insult to all who have stuck by the rules to help try to defeat this dreadful virus.

Leaving aside the kick in the teeth this gives to local pubs and hospitality venues, potentially made worse by the fallout of Glasgow being returned to Level 3 or worse when the Covid virus revels in the madness of all these people congregated in a relatively small place, how on earth can ministers allow this, given the dangers of a third phase which some experts believe is already cooking?

At least in England they are insisting in spectators at Wembley having to show they have had both jags and if not, have had a recent negative test.

This really needs a complete u-turn and it needs it now or the consequences could be dire indeed.

James Martin, Bearsden.

* SO Humza Yousaf has said that equality issues, including issues of digital exclusion, have prevented the requirement for testing ahead of football matches . Attendees will however require to scan a QR code to gain entry to the fan zone and download their contact details. This can only be done with digital access.

So much for equality.

Bill Eadie, Giffnock.

GIVE US BACK OUR FREEDOM

IT is with some incredulity that I see media headlines and Government Covid briefings that are totally odds with my training as a mortality statistician. Currently we have cases that are about 1/10th and deaths (tragic as each one is) about 1/100th of those in January when Covid was at its peak and there were very few people vaccinated. The statistics should lead us to actively celebrate the effectiveness of the vaccines, particularly on mortality rates and serious hospitalisations, but, instead, we are being constantly reminded to be ultra-cautious, banned from sunning our vaccinated bodies in countries with very small infection rates, told to fear the new variants – for which there is no evidence that the vaccines won’t protect us to a level that was more than acceptable pre Covid – and ready ourselves for a further, possibly long, delay in the easing of restrictions.

None of these makes sense to me in the current environment. Not only are we failing to maximise our appeal and advantage over the EU and other countries with much lower vaccination rates, we are continuing to curtail the travel, entertainment, hospitality and food and drink industries, which bring so much pleasure to our daily lives and without whom the country would be a miserable place. The evidence shows that Covid is no longer a threat compared with other diseases and that we should at last be given the freedom to live our lives in the way we want to, until, at the very least, there is tangible (and independently verified) evidence that the disease will cause harm to our highly immune country.

Andy Scott, South Queensferry.

HARRY AND THE ROYAL CIRCUS

THE quirks and anachronisms of royalty never cease to amuse me.

A new royal baby is born and the parents claim she is named after her great-grandmother, how nice, then the Palace media machinery goes on offensive. Sources/courtiers, whatever they are, anonymous of course, claim the Queen’s permission was not asked and in a feeding frenzy the media take the bait hook, line and sinker and very quickly a different story appears along with accusations of libel thrown across the pond from the parents aimed at the BBC.

No wonder Harry wanted out of that circus.

Dougie Jardine, Bishopbriggs.

PERAMBULATING PRESENTERS

I FULLY agree with the views expressed by John Love (Letters, June 9) in regard TV newsreaders constantly introducing themselves. BBC News of late has become increasingly afflicted in this manner. As one who "reads" through subtitling it is even more annoying with these unnecessary details often merging with whatever follows.

Errors in subtitles are legion, especially with Reporting Scotland, whereby wrong words appear that can, I must say, enliven whatever the subject matter.

Can I also ask: why is it in the news studio of BBC Scotland that it has become necessary for presenters on weekdays having to walk about. whereas on weekends the very brief news summaries have them sitting down?

John Macnab, Falkirk.

POETIC JUSTICE

IN an unsuccessful attempt to help Liam Chalmers in his quest for a poem about the Monkland Canal (Letters, June 9), I found this gem by Tom Leonard, entitled Cold, Isn't It:

"wirraw init thigithir missyz

geezyir kross".

I found, too, that Mr Chalmers's other suggested author, the late Stephen Mulrine, and I have something in common, being proud owners of more than one Wee Stinker crossword T-shirt.

One thing leads to another.

David Miller, Milngavie.

* I HAVE managed to source the poem sought by Liam Chalmers of Dumfries. I have it in a book of Glasgow poems (1900-1983) titled Noise and Smoky Breath published by Third Eye Centre (Glasgow) Ltd and Glasgow District Libraries Publication Board (May, 1983). It is titled Nostalgie and is indeed by Stephen Mulrine.

Stephen Downs, Falkirk.