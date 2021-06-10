It was named after Sir John Stirling Maxwell, the Glasgow laird whose family owned much of the land that the south side was built on and gifted the grounds of Old Pollok estate to the city which became Pollok Country Park.

And while it might have lain empty for the past 10 years, the former primary school in Christian Street, a distinct red sandstone building, remains as striking landmark in Pollokshaws.

Boarded up and cordoned off to the public, a partial roof collapse in March has left the future of the building uncertain.

Built between 1906 to 1907, the Maxwell family paid for the school which opened in 1909. However, it closed in 2011 as part of the overall development of the education estate of the council and pupils moving into more modern schools.

It has now reached the stage where councillors will next week consider two options at next week’s Glasgow City Council City Administration meeting. Campaigners with the Sir John Maxwell School Trust say they have been told there are two options - either a £270,000 demolition or an £830,000 roof repair.

However, the campaigners battling to save the building say there is a third option. The 200 strong group is imploring councillors to look at their plans which would retain the historic building for future use of the community and beyond and preserve a piece of Glasgow’s heritage.

Sir John Maxwell School, Pollokshaws, Glasgow. Campaigners believe they have a plan to save it.

Bob Marshall, of Sir John Maxwell School Trust, says they believe there is a viable third option and have put their case to the city council.

Mr Marshall said: “We commissioned a condition report, through ZM Architects and David Narro Associates, which showed that the building structure is essentially sound. We have canvassed the neighbourhood and the majority wish to retain some of the remaining heritage of Pollokshaws and use the building for community benefit.

“Mixed uses including workshops are an option, however, what we believe is a third option is an exciting and unique concept of an Environmental Learning and Innovation Centre.

“We want to create a centre which would be a first for Glasgow and even a first for the UK which would have environmental learning at its heart. Our plans for the building would require in the region of £5million and our aim would be to create learning rooms, an eco-flat in the grounds of the school for people of all ages to learn about energy for the future.”

Image of how the inside of the school could look.

The education centre plans would include exhibition and information spaces, seminar and meeting rooms, a small cinema/classrooms, a cafe, shop and gallery, and play space.

Campaigners say it will all be open to the local community along with cooking lessons with healthy, environmentally sustainable foods. They also have plans for demonstration of solar panels and windmill energy, gardens and growing plots, car charge points/bike station/cycle repair.

Previous attempts to have the building listed over the years have failed and while it remains unlisted, Mr Marshall added it does mean that any repairs to the roof similar to the existing one are not required.

How the Sir John Maxwell school could look.

“We are asking the council to explore the option of a temporary roof repair, which would still cost in the region of £300,000 and would last for around five years,” added Mr Marshall. “This would give us the opportunity to build our business case with the potential of working with partners such as Glasgow City Council and the Scottish Government, trusts and businesses, to develop this.

“There is the option of community ownership which is route we might want to go down in the future, but first the building has to be safe and secure. We propose that the council adopts a third option and commits to a feasibility study and business plan.

"We are aware that there is always a financial risk but the greater risk is losing yet another piece of Glasgow heritage and a lost opportunity to create a showpiece for the city and a resource for our future generations.

"We now know that reuse of older buildings is more energy efficient than building new. As a unique project, there is no other indoor environmental centre like this in UK, but there is model we know of in Spain, the Iberdrola Education Centre, a global energy firm which ScottishPower is part of, so it could work. We believe it will attract users and visitors and complement Pollok Park and the Burrell Collection due to reopen next year."

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: “We have received the option from the (Save Sir John Maxwell School) Trust and are considering its feasibility.”