SCOTTISH GREEN chiefs will face no further action from police after breaching Covid rules by going for a pint in Edinburgh, the force has confirmed.

Police Scotland insisted the politicians involved - which included co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater and West of Scotland MSP Ross Greer - had apologised over the May incident.

Ms Slater, Mr Harvie, and Mr Greer joined a pal for drinks in the city's Browns Bar after holding talks with Nicola Sturgeon about propping up the SNP in power.

Virus rules limit indoor get-togethers to no more than three households - while at the time Glasgow, where Mr Harvie lives, was still in Level Three restrictions, meaning he shouldn't have been in a pub outside his area.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We’re aware that the individuals involved have apologised for their mistake.

"We have assessed the situation and will not be taking any further action in relation to this matter.

"We would remind everyone of the requirement to follow the restrictions which are in place to help suppress the spread of coronavirus."

Our sister title, the Glasgow Times has contacted the Scottish Greens for comment on the latest development.

In a previous statement, Mr Harvie and Ms Slater said: "We attended a work-related meeting in a venue in central Edinburgh on Tuesday evening (May 25), where the three household limit was not upheld.

"This was an honest mistake, we're kicking ourselves and apologise unreservedly."