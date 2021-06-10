A partial solar eclipse will be visible tomorrow as the moon passes between the earth and the sun.

On Thursday morning, it will be possible too see nearly a third of the sun being blocked out by the moon in what is known as an annular eclipse.

These only occur every one or two years, when the sun and moon are exactly in line with the earth but the apparent size of the moon is smaller than that of the sun.

An annular solar eclipse takes place when the moon covers most - but not all of - the sun

Here's all you need to know:

What time is the solar eclipse in the UK?

The partial solar eclipse 2021 will start at 10:07am on Thursday in the UK.

It will reach its maximum at 11:14am, concluding at 12:26pm.

The times above are correct for the centre of the UK and will vary slightly with location.

Why does a solar eclipse happen?

Solar eclipses happen when the Moon comes between Earth and the Sun, the three celestial objects aligned so that the Moon leaves a shadow on Earth.

The type of solar eclipse that occurs depends on where the Moon is in its elliptical orbit.

If the Moon is at its closest point to Earth it can block out most of the Sun’s rays, creating a total eclipse.

However, if the Moon is aligned with the Sun when it’s near to its furthest point from the Earth, it won’t block out all light.

Instead, it leaves a red ring or ring visible, creating what’s known as an annular eclipse.

Although those in the UK won’t be able to see an annular eclipse, they will be able to witness a partial eclipse.

This is because the UK won’t be exactly aligned with the Moon and the Sun.

The country will instead be covered by the Moon’s "outer shadow" or penumbra.

What will the 2021 solar eclipse look like in the UK?

The eclipse will look different in different parts of the world.

Only people in Greenland, northern Canada and northeastern Russia will see an annular eclipse, with up to 89 per cent of the Sun obscured.

In certain areas, a "ring of fire" will be visible for over three minutes.

In the UK, people will see part of the Sun eclipsed by the Moon.

The further north you are, the more you’ll see, with the north of Scotland witnessing over 30 per cent of the Sun eclipsed.

Those in west Wales will see up to a quarter of the Sun eclipsed.

Is it dangerous to look directly at the solar eclipse?

Yes, it is always dangerous to look directly into the Sun.

Doing so allows ultraviolet light to flood your retinas, which can permanently damage your vision.

The main rules are: