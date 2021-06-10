A partial solar eclipse was visible on Thursday morning as the moon passed between the earth and the sun.

Despite cloudy conditions, some clear spells allowed skygazers across Scotland to catch a glimpse of the phenomenon. 

These only occur every one or two years, when the sun and moon are exactly in line with the earth but the apparent size of the moon is smaller than that of the sun.

Scots have taken to social media to share images of the spectacular event. 

Those unable to watch the celestial show shared images of the cloudy sky, joking that, in Scotland, "we see a total eclipse every day".