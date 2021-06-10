A partial solar eclipse was visible on Thursday morning as the moon passed between the earth and the sun.
Despite cloudy conditions, some clear spells allowed skygazers across Scotland to catch a glimpse of the phenomenon.
These only occur every one or two years, when the sun and moon are exactly in line with the earth but the apparent size of the moon is smaller than that of the sun.
Scots have taken to social media to share images of the spectacular event.
Partial solar eclipse next to Trinity Tower in Park Circus Glasgow #solareclipse2021 #Glasgow #Scotland @BBCScotland pic.twitter.com/cJkz93FErB— Michael Cuthbert (@mikecuthbertuk) June 10, 2021
@BBCAmos Solar eclipse 7 miles from Lochinver, Scotland, 11.12am. We weren't sure we'd see anything at all as the clouds were so dark and heavy, but the heavens partially opened for all of 20s - just long enough to position and focus before the celestial bodies disappeared again! pic.twitter.com/8VrPFRAW0d— Chris Jack (@itsmrjack) June 10, 2021
The partial eclipse this morning #Aberdeenshire #Scotland #Eclipse pic.twitter.com/bc6AuCW6mW— Jim Frost (@jim___frost) June 10, 2021
About as good as the partial soalr eclipse got here through clouds for around about 10 minutes around 10.25am. Heavy grey clouds obscuring it completely afterwards. #SolarEclipse #solareclipse2021 #Scotland #Eclipse2021 #EclipseSolar #eclipse pic.twitter.com/OOxMFkNhI1— Alan G Forsyth Photography (@agforsythphotos) June 10, 2021
Those unable to watch the celestial show shared images of the cloudy sky, joking that, in Scotland, "we see a total eclipse every day".
Fantastic views of the eclipse up here in Scotland... oh wait. pic.twitter.com/8zD9GfbmSj— No rest for the West (@ydna__san) June 10, 2021
Live footage of the partial solar eclipse in Scotland today. pic.twitter.com/1kOlmCIpsc— Sef (@sefless) June 10, 2021
