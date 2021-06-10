Teachers have threatened the Scottish Government and councils with strike action if agreement is not reached on plans to secure maximum class sizes of 20.

EIS members overwhelmingly backed a motion that seeks the establishment of nine-year targets for phased, incremental reductions to class sizes and contact time.

It means the possibility of industrial action up to and including strikes will be on the table if a deal on the proposal is not nailed down by the end of September next year. 

READ MORE: Sturgeon warned of second 'exams crisis' amid concerns over 'sleekit' system

Allan Crosbie, a secondary school English teacher, moved the Edinburgh Local Association motion at this year's AGM, which is being held virtually.

He said: “The aim of... talks will be to agree a phased programme of reductions in class sizes and contact hours – and our aim in those negotiations will be for that programme to reach our desired numbers of 20 pupils for class sizes, and 20 hours for maximum class contact, by the start of the school session in 2030.

“Only if the 12 months of negotiation end without an agreed programme for phased reductions will we then move to a ballot for industrial action." 

READ MORE: Teachers set to enter Scottish independence debate

Union members hope the push on class sizes and contact time will be as successful as their campaign for better teacher pay.  