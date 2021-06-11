After an extended period of hibernation, Scotland's food and drink scene is preparing to burst back into life this summer. Here's the second instalment of Jay Thundercliffe, Ailsa Sheldon and Paul Trainer's pick of the 50 best bars and restaurants across the country.

Kanpai Sushi, Edinburgh

Takeaway sushi may be popular, but nothing compares to sitting at Kanpai Sushi, sipping sake and watching the skilled chefs at work, before enjoying deliciously fresh and artfully presented sashimi and nigiri. Try the scallop sashimi, king prawn tempura, and tuna and avocado maki rolls. This unassuming but stylish restaurant always feels calm and relaxing, and the food is sublime. The only issue is sometimes dishes look too beautiful to eat. AS

8-10 Grindlay Street, EH3 9AS kanpaisushi.co.uk

Noto, Edinburgh

Noto’s mission statement is to the point - “we make delicious food”, - and that they do. Little sister restaurant to Aizle, Noto has sass and personality- there are no menu sections, just tasty dishes designed for sharing. The combinations are eclectic, global and playful, inspired by Stuart Ralston’s time cooking and eating in New York. Dishes include north sea crab with cultured koji butter, beef tartare with potato and yuzu koshō, and cured trout with English wasabi and ponzu.

47A Thistle Street, Edinburgh, EH2 1DY, 01312418518 https://notoedinburgh.co.uk/

Loch Bay Stein, Isle of Skye

Tiny family-run Loch Bay restaurant can be found on the Waternish peninsula on Skye. This year the menu is more curated and there are only five tables- making this an intimate and very special dining experience. Loch Bay will be serving their ‘Skye Fruits de Mer’ menu prepared by Michelin-starred chef and owner Michael Smith, where you can indulge in the very best seafood from the loch beside the restaurant and the Skye coastline. AS

1 Macleods Terrace, IV55 8GA INSTAGRAM lochbayskye

The Gate, Glasgow

Sitting in a modest building across from the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow’s East End, The Gate is a purpose-built cocktail bar within the outlines of old tenement walls. There's a speakeasy style reveal when you first enter to see the retained oak beams, knowing nods to Scottish drinking culture on the walls and the substantial wooden bartop. Local traders sit alongside a new generational of whisky mix drink enthusiasts. Attention to detail is everything here, from your chosen tipple to your three cheese toastie. PT

251 Gallowgate, G4 0TP thegateglasgow.com

The Foveran, Orkney

A micocosm of modern Orcadian hospitality overlooking the waters of Scapa Flow. Expect Kirkwall Bay scallops, lobsters, and langoustines; smoked fish from Jollys of Orkney's kiln and Grimbister Farm Cheese to feature on the seasonal menu from chef owner Paul Doull and his team. The long hours of summer daylight bring a feast of local fruit and vegetables. They have eight recently renovated rooms available if you wish to linger and explore the charming island setting. PT

St Ola, Orkney, KW15 1SF thefoveran.com

The Three Chimneys, Dunvegan, Isle of Skye

The Three Chimneys offers the chance to retreat, eat and sleep by the sea in Dunvegan – and you can certainly do all three in great luxury. This rural restaurant attracts diners from around the world drawn by the beauty of the location and the quality produce and culinary skills in the kitchen. Relax in the beautiful dining room and savour dishes like scorched Langoustine with cauliflower panna cotta and pickles, or local Gigha halibut with asparagus and mussel butter sauce. AS

Loch Fyne Oyster Bar & Deli

This iconic spot at the head of Loch Fyne has history that stretches back to the start of the oyster farming operation in the 1970s. Then a barn became a shop and then the Oyster Bar was born, selling all manner of tempting harvests. Today it’s a lot swankier than back in the 1980s, and is still a must-visit for any seafood lovers wanting to celebrate ultra-fresh local delicacies from the surrounding lochs and waters.

lochfyne.com

Cafe St. Honoré, Edinburgh

Cafe St. Honoré feels like a chic Parisian bistro with white tablecloths, dark wood, candles, and a great French wine list – perhaps the perfect way to travel this year? The approach may be French, but as a pioneer of the Scottish Slow Food movement, chef Neil Forbes ensures only the best of Scotland’s larder appears on his menus. The à la carte menu changes daily, and the set menu is excellent too – try confit duck leg, with lentil and organic salami ragout. AS

34 North West Thistle St Lane, EH2 1EA cafesthonore.com

Isle of Eriska, Benderloch

If the luxurious Baronial mansion hotel and spa set on its own private island in stunning Scottish scenery wasn’t quite enough, there’s always the Michelin-starred restaurant to act as a cherry on top. Retaining its stellar accolade this year is down to the kitchen handling fabulous local ingredients with care and imagination, resulting in classic, refined dishes with a modern feel, all served in varied and luxurious surrounds. JT

Benderloch, Near Oban, Argyll, PA37 1S eriska-hotel.co.uk

Mackintosh at the Willow, Glasgow

Much as it was when created by Miss Cranston and designers Charles Rennie Mackintosh and Margaret MacDonald at the start of the twentieth century, the Willow is much more than just a tearoom. Re-opened in 2018 after a huge restoration project by the new charitable trust owners, diners can take the classic afternoon tea over three floors, including the Salon de Luxe – so exquisite it requires a supplement – where the designers took inspiration from the meaning of Sauchiehall: ‘field abounding in willows.’ JT

215-217 Sauchiehall St, G2 3EX mackintoshatthewillow.com