Children's charity Barnardo is to build new homes for young people leaving the care system after acquiring council land for £1.
Five one-storey homes will be built on a vacant site in Maryhill, offering young people the chance to live semi-independantly with tailored support from on-site workers.
The project is part of the charity's Gap Home initiative, which aims to provide manageable, affordable accommodation to help care experienced young people transition to independent living.
Barnardos say many young people leaving the care system end up homeless and it is the only organisation which provides a bridging service between care and sole tenancies.
The charity approached Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnerships about potential sites for the project and the council were supportive of the scheme.
The local authority said the nominal cost of the land, on Shiskine Drive, will allow Barnardos to offer the service to Glasgow children's services at a more economical rate.
Bailie Malcolm Balfour, Chair of the Contracts and Property Committee at Glasgow City Council, said: “The sale of this site will allow the development of a project to support young people as they move from care to independent living, giving the chance to make a positive start to their adult lives.
"The building of these homes will offer the opportunity for this important transition to take place for the first time in Glasgow, and at the same time regenerate a vacant site in the city.”
