Logan Botanic Garden

Port Logan, Stranraer,

Dumfries & Galloway DG9 9ND

Why Should We Visit

Known as Scotland’s most exotic garden, Logan is a tropical paradise where visitors can walk through groves of eucalyptus and palm trees or stand in the shade of awesome giant rhubarb-like Gunnera plants. On the south-western tip of Scotland, Logan enjoys an almost subtropical climate as it is warmed by the Gulf Stream. Visitors will be met by treasures from South and Central America, southern Africa and Australasia, offering a truly unique and transporting experience.

Story of the Garden

With the original garden dating back to 1869, and the influence of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh coming from 1969, Logan is a site of many surprises and delights. The Walled Garden offers a sense of tranquillity whilst showcasing a display of exotic plants and the Conservatory brings a taste of Victorian elegance matched with 21st century technology making it the UK’s first “all-green” Glasshouse.

Logan constitutes a specialised part of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh’s Living Collection. Plants from the southern hemisphere are grown and maintained for the enjoyment of visitors while also supporting internationally important scientific research, education and conservation.

Highlights

Striking palms and tree ferns provide an exotic welcome for visitors at any time of year and the groves of Eucalypt are a constant delight. The dramatic Gunnera manticata will catch the attention of guests, no matter the season. The Walled Garden also hosts a fish pond which is delicately decorated with water lilies.

Don’t Miss

The Peter Lamb Art Exhibition will launch 1st July and run until 15th August. Peter is an acrylic artist and in his first exhibition he will be producing local landscapes and botanical works, as well as wildlife paintings. His work has photographic-like qualities and has already generated much interest and support locally. Come along and see this exciting exhibition. Free with normal garden entry.

Anything Else to Look Out For

Logan is home to many wild origin plants not often seen in cultivation, several under threat in their native habitats. They add an extra dimension to visiting this garden which never fails to fascinate enthusiasts while also capturing the imagination of the youngest of children and novices to the world of horticulture. No matter one’s horticultural understanding, all visitors can enjoy the peace and quiet of this fascinating garden.

Best Time to Visit

The gardens are open from April to November offering seasonal delights each month. In summer, rich avenues and borders feature a spectacular array of plants including more than 30 species of blossoming fuchsia.

In autumn, the mild climate ensures an extended summer blesses the garden with warmth and bold splashes of colour, from plants like the Berberidopsis corallina boasting delicate crimson bells, and Agapanthus with its vivid blue bell-shaped flowers.

Any Recommendations in Area?

Check out the Port Logan Fish Pond, a 200-year-old sea fish larder on the Galloway coast, home to a wide variety of local marine life with a fascinating history.

Directions

The garden’s 14 miles south of Stranraer in the Rhins of Galloway, off the B7065 in Port Logan, DG9 9ND.

Details

The gardens are open daily from April-November, 10am to 5pm

Admission: £7.50 adults, £6.75 conc, free for children 15 and under. Phone: 01776 860 231

www.rbge.org.uk/logan