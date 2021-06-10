Scotland's Health Secretary has said that a Fan Zone set in Glasgow for football supporters during the Euro 2020 tournament will be as "safe as possible".

Humza Yousaf said that "meticulous" planning had been put in place to minimize the risk of coronavirus spreading at the event, and that he was confident of the measures put in place.

Up to 6,000 people a day, split into two sessions, will gather in the fan zone in Glasgow Green to watch matches on every day of the tournament, which is the first the Scotland men’s team have qualified for in more than two decades.

Concerns have been raised about the safety of the event amid the pandemic, with fans not required to take a lateral flow test before attending.

Social distancing measures have been put in place

Following the meeting between the Scottish Government on Thursday, Glasgow Life and Glasgow City Council, Mr Yousaf said: “Planning has been meticulous to minimise the risks of transmission.

"The venue is outdoors with capacity for more than 25 times the number of tickets for each session, allowing for ample physical distancing.

“In addition, there are comprehensive stewarding, cleaning and contact tracing provisions in place and everyone attending will also be asked to take up the offer of twice weekly rapid lateral flow testing."

Euro 2020 is being played at venues across Europe this summer – including Hampden Park in Glasgow – after being postponed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Yousaf added: “As we have always said, the situation with the virus will be continually monitored during EURO 2020 and as part of that ongoing work I have today set up a review team, made up of the government, city council and NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde Public Health to provide continuous advice on the ability of the Fan Zone to continue to operate safely.

"We have also discussed what further possible mitigations could be put in place that do not inadvertently cause public health harm.”