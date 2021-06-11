Football fans will take to Glasgow Green from today as the Euros kick-off.

Thousands of supporters will congregate in the fan zone to watch the games on giant screens, with live entertainment and a bar area available.

But it's come under fire from some Scots who believe such an event shouldn't go ahead in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and when restrictions are currently still in force for gatherings such as weddings, funerals, and the opening of businesses including soft plays.

The issue was debated on this week's episode of The Brian Taylor Podcast, where former culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said the controversial fan zone is a “gateway process” for major events to return in Scotland.

Speaking to the Herald’s Brian Taylor Podcast, Ms Hyslop said: “Part of this, really important to the hospitality and events industry, was to ensure that we can deliver events on the road – the process to freeing up opportunities for other areas of events to come back.

“It's a gateway process for major events. Scotland is a perfect stage for major events. It’s part of our offer internationally so therefore public health officials have been working very hard to ensure what is put forward is Covid safe.”

But what do you think? Do you think the Euro 2020 fan zone should go ahead, or do you believe it should be canceled? Vote in our poll below.