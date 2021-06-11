An 18-month-old baby has died after being found in a garden pond in Falkirk last night.
A police investigation has since been launched into the incident, which took place on Dollar Avenue in the town's Bainsford area at around 6pm.
As reported in the Daily Record, it's understood that the young girl was pulled unresponsive from the water before paramedics arrived.
She was later taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where she later died.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Emergencies services attended at Dollar Avenue in Falkirk at 6.10pm on Thursday, June 10, after an 18-month-old child had fallen into a pond.
"The child was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment, where she died a short time later.
"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”
