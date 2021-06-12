Jay Thundercliffe, Ailsa Sheldon and Paul Trainer have picked their 50 best bars and restaurants across the country. Here's the third instalment of their favourites...

Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Auchterarder

The High Cathedral of Scottish fine dining, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie has maintained its two-Michelin star status within Gleneagles Hotel under head chef Stevie McLaughlin. For the last 20 years the restaurant has been championing Scottish produce through a confident style of cooking that elevates ingredients into an art form. Over the summer months, fruit and vegetables from a secret Victorian walled garden in Perthshire are delivered to the kitchen to influence the seasonal menu. PT

Auchterarder, PH3 1NF

andrewfairlie.co.uk

The Boathouse, Isle of Gigha

After the success of the North Coast 500 comes the new Kintyre 66 road trip. The promoted loop features a short hop to the Isle of Gigha, where some of the finest and freshest west coast seafood can be found at the Boathouse. Housed in an actual 300-year-old boathouse, the restaurant offers a menu that reflects the changing seas nearby – expect hand-dived scallops, local mussels, creel-caught lobster and, of course, the island’s famous Gigha halibut. JT

Isle of Gigha, PA41 7AG

boathouseongigha.com

LEFTFIELD, Edinburgh

Leftfield is the kind of bistro that every neighbourhood deserves but few are lucky to have. Cosy, elegant and welcoming, with enviable views over Bruntsfield links, this family-run restaurant never fails to charm. Expect beautifully cooked fish and meat dishes (with impeccable sourcing), organic wines and perfect puddings. Try the roast Borders quail with buttery mash, kale and puy lentils, or battered east coast lobster with chunky chips. Happily, the weekend takeaway shellfish platters are continuing too. AS

12 Barclay Terrace, EH10 4HP

leftfieldedinburgh.co.uk

Kilberry Inn, Argyll

If you need another excuse to take a journey along the beautiful coastal landscape of Scotland, then the Kilberry Inn is it. The red-roofed, white-walled, former croft restaurant with rooms not far from Tarbert couldn’t give off a more traditional Scottish welcome from the exterior. Inside is a contemporary, cosy and classy take on all that is delicious from the west coast – an offering that has seen it earn a Michelin Bib Gourmand for over a decade. JT

Kilberry, Argyll, PA29 6YD

kilberryinn.com

Etive Restaurant, Oban

It was several years ago when the Taynuilt Hotel started attracting diners who had pilgrimed from the central belt cities to enjoy the excellent Highland hospitality created by chef-proprietor John McNulty and his general manager and sommelier David Lapsley. They have since moved the mainly two-man operation into Oban, continuing with their impressive take on Scottish dining served up in a changing tasting menu, which often includes a touch of the theatrical. JT

43 Stevenson Street, Oban, Argyll, PA34 5NA

etiverestaurant.co.uk

Michel Roux Jr at Crossbasket, Glasgow

Fine dining in Britain owes much to chef and restaurateur Albert Roux, who passed away earlier this year. He and brother Michel opened the legendary Le Gavroche in London in 1967, and trained many famous chefs, including locals Gordon Ramsay and Brian Maule. Albert’s love of Scotland saw him open several restaurants here, including this former co-branded operation with son Michel Roux Jr at the opulent Crossbasket Castle. Expect the family take on high-end French cuisine, with exceptional Scottish ingredients and plenty of fine flourishes. JT

Crossbasket Estate, High Blantyre, G72 9UE

crossbasketcastle.com

THE LITTLE CHARTROOM, Edinburgh

Three starters, three mains, three desserts – if only more menus were like The Little Chartroom’s – though with only 21 covers there’s good reason to keep this nautical-themed restaurant shipshape. With head chef Roberta Hall at the helm, we are in very safe hands – every dish is imaginative and shows great skill. Highlights include torched mackerel, barbecued peach, ajo blanco and lovage, and monkfish with bacon, clams, hispi, girolles and samphire. This is surely a ship with wind in its sails. AS

30 Albert Place, EH7 5HN

thelittlechartroom.com

Two Fat Ladies, Glasgow

During lockdown the team at this long-standing group kept their legion of fans happy with a Two Fats to You service, offering a chance to enjoy home versions of the classy meat, fish or vegetarian menus served up at their two venues. The Buttery is the spot to treat yourself to a plush dinner in what feels like a grand Highland retreat, while the city-centre venue has a more informal bistro vibe. Both venues feature diligent, Scottish-inspired cooking with admirable provenance and artful twists. The Grand Dessert – basically the whole pud menu – is legendary. JT

Buttery: 652 Argyle St, G3 8UF.

City: 118 Blythswood St, G2 4EG

twofatladiesrestaurant.com

THE KINNEUCHAR INN, Kilconquhar

The lovingly renovated Kinneuchar Inn only opened under new management in 2019 but it quickly became one of the top destination dining spots in Scotland – and justifiably so. With celebrated chef James Ferguson at the helm and partner Alethea Palmer leading front of house, the focus is celebrating the best ingredients from the East Neuk larder and in particular meat from the Balcaskie estate. Believe the rave reviews and book a table. AS

9-11 Main St, Kilconquhar, Fife, KY9 1LF

kinneucharinn.com

Monadh Kitchen, Glasgow

This modern Scottish bistro in Bearsden, run by husband and wife Martin Thliveros and Sharlene Harvey, does a tremendous balancing act of offering a family-friendly neighbourhood vibe while managing to send out dishes that impress the toughest inspectors. This year they’ve retained their Michelin Bib Gourmand for a third year, once again showing that their brand of crowd-pleasing, locally inspired cuisine can be served with real personality and flair. JT

19 New Kirk Rd, Bearsden, G61 3SJ

monadhkitchen.co.uk