A TOTAL of 30 positive coronavirus tests have been linked to an outbreak at a Borders school, the region's health board says.

St Peter's Primary in Galashiels was forced to close on Wednesday (June 9) following a "small number" of cases of COVID-19. The school reopened to younger pupils yesterday.

Now NHS Borders has confirmed 30 positive tests have been linked to the school – however "a number of confirmatory PCR tests are still under way".

The health board also says those who have been confirmed to have COVID-19 are "currently doing well and showing mild or no symptoms".

This outbreak is being managed and closely monitored by an Incident Management Team (IMT), NHS Borders says, which consists of NHS Borders, NHS Test and Protect, Scottish Borders Council and education workers.

IMT chairman Chris Faldon, said: “While we are still awaiting some test results, the variant of COVID-19 involved in this outbreak is likely to be extremely transmissible.

“As a result we are being extra cautious and taking additional steps to further minimise the risk of any wider spread of the virus. These further precautions include advising targeted secondary contacts, such as siblings of contacts and those working in high risk settings, to self-isolate for 10 days.

“This outbreak is a timely reminder that COVID-19 is still circulating and highly contagious. Please be vigilant and remember that COVID-19 tests are not just for those who develop symptoms.

"While it is vital to self-isolate and book a PCR test if you are develop any COVID-19 symptoms; everyone in Scotland can access free, twice weekly LFD tests through a number of routes.

“You can also protect yourself and your loved ones by coming forward to get vaccinated when it is your turn, including when it is time for your second dose to ensure that you have greater protection against COVID-19.

“It also remains important for everyone in the Borders to limit the spread of COVID-19 by continuing to stick to the rules and following the FACTS: Face coverings in enclosed spaces; avoid crowded places; clean hands and surfaces regularly; two metre distancing; and self-isolate and book a test if you have symptoms."

Testing Information:

Anyone with any COVID-19 symptoms, should book a test and they, and anyone they live with, should self-isolate immediately.

Anyone in your household without symptoms, who has not been told they are a contact of someone with COVID-19, can get tested for COVID-19 by getting a home test kit via:

• Collecting LFD tests from local walk-through test site at Langlee Community Centre (Marigold Dr, Galashiels, TD1 2LP) between 3.30pm and 8pm.

• Collecting LFD tests from local pharmacies which are participating in this programme.

• Ordering LFD tests to be delivered to your home by calling 119 or ordering online.

• Attending one of the test sites which are operating as part of the Community Testing Programme, including local fire stations in Newcastleton today, Friday, June 11, and Jedburgh today, Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12.

It is essential that the results of self-tests, both negative and positive, are uploaded to the national portal as soon as possible after the result is available.