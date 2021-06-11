Covid-19 infection rates in Scotland are higher than any other part of the UK, according to the latest weekly data.

Around one in 540 people are estimated to have tested positive for the virus in the week ending June 5, in figures by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), compared to one in 560 in England, one in 700 in Northern Ireland and one in 1,300 in Wales.

ONS say that the percentage of people testing positive has increased in the two weeks up to June 5 in Scotland, however, the trend is uncertain for the latest week.

The report stated: "We estimate that 9,700 people in Scotland had COVID-19 equating to around 1 in 540 people."

Around one in 680 people had tested positive for the virus in the week ending May 29 - suggesting that positivity rates in the community are increasing.

ONS said: "Our latest data show #COVID19 rates continued to increase in England, with trends in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland being uncertain in the latest week.

"Due to low positivity rates, caution should be taken when interpreting small changes in trends."

Across the rest of the UK, infection rates have increased in England with one in 560 testing positive in the week ending June 5 - compared to one in 640 the previous week.

In Northern Ireland, figures have gone from one in 800 to one in 700 and in Wales has decreased from one in 1,050 to one in 1,300.

It comes after more than 3000 new cases of the Delta coronavirus variant were been confirmed in Scotland in the last week.

We reported yesterday how infections have more than quadrupled in Scotland in a month, with figures today revealing 3,035 cases of the variant were identified here in the last week.