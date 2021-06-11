There have been 1,104 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period.
13 people were in intensive care yesterday, with 132 in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19.
Of the 28,563 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 4.1% were positive.
Yesterday, 735 new cases were reported, with one new death.
A total of 7,679 people have now died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.
3,459,063 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,375,246 have received their second dose.
