Boak Off

UNSPUN bids farewell this week to Matthew Clark, legendary chief of staff to the LibDem group at Holyrood, who is retiring to spend more time in the real world. His leaving do saw lots of fond anecdotes, like the time his love of cooking gave the parliament the dry heaves. After he urged Willie Rennie to liken Jackson Carlaw to a baked Alaska, the Tory leader told MSPs: “He was very unkind to me over the weekend. He said I’m fluffy on the outside and cold as ice on the inside. I was disappointed because we all know that little Willie’s own sponge hasn’t risen for quite some time.” Urggh.

You say dictator...

ANOTHER memorable misfire was during a 2007 row about Alex Salmond writing to world leaders about nuclear weapons. Matthew had his then leader Nicol Stephen read out an imagined version of what the FM wrote to Zimbabwean dictator Robert Mugabe, including “Dear Robert” and the chummy sign-off “All the best, Alex.” Alas, the joke was taken literally by one Labour MSP who lodged an irate motion censuring Mr Salmond for the invented quotes. It was even signed by a LibDem.