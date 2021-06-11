NICOLA Sturgeon has praised the Scottish national team for their "good decision" in opting to 'take the knee' before their Euro 2020 match against England.

The First Minister made the comments after a welcomed U-turn by Steve Clarke's side, who previously had planned to "stand together" against racism.

The Scotland squad will now all take the knee during Scotland's match with England at Wembley - however their statement suggests they will likely continue to stand during the side's other matches at Hampden Park.

Commenting on the decision, Nicola Sturgeon said: "From kick-off at Wembley next Friday, Scotland and England will be the fiercest of opponents - but before that, the players will unite in solidarity against racism.

"Good decision, Scotland - well done!"

Some fans down south have openly booed their side's gesture in their national team's fight against racism - which put pressure on the Scotland squad to show solidarity between the opposing teams.

Announcing the change of plans, captain Andy Robertson said: "Our position was – and remains – that the focus must be on meaningful change to fight discrimination in football and wider society.

"In Scotland, the football family has stood against racism all season. It was our collective view that the national team would do the same. Our stance is that everyone, players, fans, teams, clubs, federations, governing bodies and governments must do more. Meaningful action is needed if meaningful change is to occur.

"But it is also clear, given the events around the England national team, taking the knee in this tournament matters as a symbol of solidarity.

"For this reason, we have collectively decided to again take the knee as a team for the fixture against England at Wembley Stadium.

"The Scotland team stands against racism but we will kneel against ignorance and in solidarity on June 18th."

Head coach Steve Clarke reiterated his captain's words.

He added: "I am aware that some individuals and groups have sought to politicise or misrepresent the Scotland National Team position on taking a stand against racism and all forms of discriminatory behaviour in our UEFA EURO 2020 matches and, in particular, for our visit to Wembley.

"It is incumbent on me as the Head Coach to reiterate that we have done so from our first FIFA World Cup qualifiers and that it has been done in conjunction with clubs across Scottish football including Rangers and Celtic.

"I explained in March the rationale behind the squad decision: not only is it consistent with the collective approach from Scottish football above but the purpose of taking the knee, to raise awareness and help eradicate racism in football and society, has been diluted and undermined by the continuation of abuse towards players.

"For the avoidance of doubt: me, my coaching staff, my players and my backroom team take a stand against racism and all forms of unacceptable and discriminatory behaviour across society. We do so to raise awareness of the ongoing problem but also as a reminder to those who have the ultimate power and responsibility to implement meaningful change.

"In light of divisive and inaccurate comments being perpetuated by individuals and groups, whose views we denounce in the strongest terms, we have reflected today as a group. We remain committed to our principles of taking a stand but we must also be unequivocal in condemning the opportunistic false narrative being presented by some.

"We have therefore agreed that we will show solidarity with our counterparts in England, many of whom are team-mates of our own players, and who have found themselves on the receiving end of abuse from fans in recent international matches.

"We will continue to take a stand – together, as one – for our matches at Hampden Park. For our match at Wembley, we will stand against racism and kneel against ignorance."

Scotland start their Euro campaign against Czech Republic at Hampden at 2pm on Monday, June 14.

They then travel to London for the clash against England at 8pm on Friday, June 18, before returning for the final group stage match against Croatia at Hampden at 8pm on Tuesday, June 22.