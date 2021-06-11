Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi is confident that Scotland will meet the target of offering every adult a first dose by the end of July despite "tight" supplies of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines.

It comes after Scotland’s Health Secretary warned supply of the vaccine will be “particularly tight” over the next few weeks, restricting the vaccination programme’s rollout.

Humza Yousaf has written to his UK counterpart Matt Hancock to ask what action can be taken to increase the supply of vaccine.

There has been pressure on Pfizer supplies since the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation advised that the AstraZeneca vaccine should not be used for those under 40.

But Mr Zahawi told LBC: “I am absolutely confident, and I’ll speak to Humza on this, that we will be able to deliver the Pfizer vaccines that Scotland needs to be able to meet its targets for end of July, as the United Kingdom target.”

Asked if it would be “tight” in the next few weeks, he said: “It will be, there is no doubt. Every time I’ve come on your show I’ve said that the determining factor in terms of vaccine-in-arms is supply.

“And supply remains finite, but it is stable, and Pfizer have done a great job in being consistent on their delivery schedule.

“Pfizer have done remarkable things to increase their production, not just for us but for the whole world, for Europe and the US as well. But it is tight.”

He said every country has a delivery schedule, adding: “I’m confident that Scotland will be able to meet the target of offering every adult at least one dose by the end of July, as we will in England as well.”

Pfizer said in a statement that the company was ‘working relentlessly’ to support the rollout of coronavirus vaccination campaigns worldwide.

They said:“In the UK, quarter one deliveries (January-March) were completed in line with our contractual agreement and we remain on course to continue to deliver a steady supply of vaccines to the UK, in accordance with the monthly schedule, agreed in advance with the Vaccines Taskforce.

“Decisions on dosing regimens and how best to roll out the vaccination programme to priority groups sit with the health authorities in each country.”