The boss of Scotland's largest teaching union has said the time has come to look at replacing the national exams body.

Larry Flanagan, General Secretary of the EIS, told its Annual General Meeting (AGM) that the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) had "undermined" the principles of the alternative certification model (ACM) set up to determine pupil grades following the cancellation of formal exams.

His remarks come amid anger over this year's assessment arrangements, with fears that pupils have been forced to endure a treadmill of tests despite disruption to learning caused by Covid-19.

Mr Flanagan said the SQA had "unilaterally" issued subjection-specific guidance that had pushed schools towards exam-style arrangements for gathering evidence used to decide provisional results.

He said he welcomed news that the SQA would be reviewed but added: "I think replacement is a stronger option.

"We need a qualifications body which is accountable to the profession and not one which think the profession is there to do its bidding."

He told the AGM that there was "clearly a significant challenge in delivering the ACM with a three-month lockdown having happened and having compressed, significantly, the time available for production of evidence".

The ACM was set up following cancellation of this year's National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exams.

He went on: “When we went into the NQ2021 group [which designed the ACM], the key issue for the EIS, after last year’s algorithmic debacle, has been to insist that professional judgement should be at the centre of the model.

“We also argued that it was schools and teachers to decide what was appropriate evidence on which to base professional judgement.

"We argued there was no need to run full, prelim-style assessments and that we should guard against one-off, high stakes events.

“All of that was agreed as parameters for the ACM, but as secondary members [of the EIS] well know, that position was, frankly, undermined by the unilateral subject advice which the SQA issued – most of which advocated for a different approach, suggesting that only exam-style evidence was valid, and pushing people towards what is, effectively, an exam-by-any-other-name approach.

“I find it deeply ironic, bitterly ironic even, that the SQA now is trying to gloss its previous stance on exams are best to deflect criticism.

"But, frankly, having tried work constructively with the SQA within the NQ21 group, I have to say it’s not a surprise."

The SQA has been approached for comment.