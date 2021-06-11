A man has been left with "life-changing injuries" in an attack which police are treating as attempted murder.

The 26-year-old victim was found injured on Larchgrove Avenue in the Springboig area of Glasgow at around 9.10pm on Thursday (June 10).

However, officers believe the attack took place at Larchgrove Road.

The man was taken by ambulance to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary with what medical staff have described as life-threatening injuries.

Police have described the attack as a serious assault but our sister paper, the Glasgow Times, understands the man was stabbed.

Detectives are now appealing for information and say a police presence will remain in the area.

Two men were seen in the area at the time and officers are keen to trace them as they may have information that is vital for the investigation. They went off in the direction of Barlanark Avenue.



Detective Inspector Clark Hill said: “We are treating this as an attempted murder and I am appealing to anyone in the area, before and after the incident, who may have seen something to come forward.



“In particular we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen activity in Larchgrove Road where we believe the attack took place. The injured man then made his way onto Larchgrove Avenue where he was found.



"We would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything in Barlanark Road, in particular two men in the area at the time of the attack.



“Officers are continuing enquiries in the area and there will be a police presence as the investigation continues.”



Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3553 of Thursday, 10 June, 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.