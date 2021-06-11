A US clinical research company has announced a multi-million pound investment in it's Livingston campus, creating more than 150 skilled jobs over the next three years.

Q2 solutions, which already employs more than 950 people in West Lothian, will develop a global centre of excellence, establishing in flow cytometry and genomics testing and analysis.

It will also be able offer an increased range of services to clients such as pharmaceutical companies.

The project, which is being supported by a £3.8 million Scottish Enterprise grant, will help anchor Q2 Solutions' operations in Scotland and sits alongside an ongoing £17 million infrastructure expansion project at the campus.

The announcement follows confirmation this week by EY Scotland’s Attractiveness Survey 2021, that Scotland was the most popular UK location outside London for inward investment in 2020, for the sixth successive year.

Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said:“This is excellent news for a business which has received Scottish Government support. Q2 Solutions already has a significant presence in Livingston and this important project will create more high quality jobs and further underlines Scotland’s position as a global player in precision medicine.

“Inward investment has a huge role to play in Scotland’s economic transformation. Our skilled workforce, research facilities and supportive investment culture are highly attractive to foreign companies."

Q2 Solutions was formed in 2015 and is the largest life science employer in Scotland, having grown its workforce by 28% in the last three years.

The US is the UK’s largest single trading partner, with total trade reaching £196.3bn in 2020.

In the last month alone, US companies Liberty Global, Kraft Heinz and Innova Medical Group have announced new investments into the UK worth over £10 billion which will create over 2,000 jobs.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said:“The US is Scotland’s top overseas destination for exports, and with US investment set to create hundreds of high-quality jobs in Livingston alone, it’s clear that Scotland’s people and businesses benefit significantly from our strong trading relationship."