World leaders have gathered in Cornwall for the G7 summit for the first face-to-face meeting in two years.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted the leaders’ official welcome in Carbis Bay.
The Group of Seven countries brings together some of the world’s richest democracies – the UK, US, Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy, along with representatives of the European Union.
They included Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, European Council president Charles Michel, US President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, Italian PM Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
So far leaders have gathered for formal photos and hundreds of climate change protestors have gathered in Cornwall.
Justin Trudeau and Boris Johnson
Protestors gathering had some eye catching costumes on.
Security is very tight. Some 5,000 extra officers from around the country have been drafted in to support Devon and Cornwall Police.
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds also fitted in a stroll along the beach.
Meanwhile, US First Lady Jill Biden joined the Duchess of Cambridge on a visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, Cornwall, as the summit got under way. They met to discuss early years child development.
Local businesses in St Ives marked the occasion, with Graeme Parkhill of Pengenna Pasties proudly showing off his commemorative G7 snack.
I'm sure they'll be plenty more in store for the rest of the weekend.
