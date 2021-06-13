Thousands of coronavirus test kits will be mailed out to spectators attending the Euro 2020 fan zone in Glasgow, the Scottish Government has said.

In a bid to encourage testing, 17,000 lateral flow test kits will be posted to football fans heading to Glasgow Green.

While the Government has not made testing mandatory for access to the fan zone, it has strongly been encouraged by health officials.

The event will also have Covid marshals on site to ask some attendees whether they have taken a test, as well as a mobile testing bus.

The announcement comes following fierce criticism of the fan zone, with Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP putting pressure on the Scottish Government to send out the testing.

It comes as the Daily Telegraph revealed that Glasgow currently has the most relaxed entry rules for football fans of the 11 host cities across Europe.

Previously, Mr Cole-Hamilton said: "Scotland is united in hoping that we have a great summer of sport ahead but the case rate is rising rapidly and every public activity comes with an element of risk.

"When nursery graduations and adult daycare services are still prohibited from operating, we need to be careful that we are taking sensible precautions to prevent the virus from spreading again.

"Everyone already has to register before attending Hampden Park or the Glasgow Fanzone. The authorities could team up to mail out lateral flow tests. It's an open goal.

"It should be made as easy as possible for people to take steps to protect themselves and take sensible precautions. It couldn't be any easier than having something drop through your letterbox. Using this as a means to encourage people to take tests before and after they have been to events would help catch outbreaks early and help keep the city open."

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf made the announcement of the scheme to mail out tests after touring the fan zone on Sunday, along with national clinical director Jason Leitch.

Mr Yousaf said: “I am encouraged to see first-hand all the mitigations in place at the fan zone which have helped to ensure that it is a low-risk event.

“Supporters can gather here safely in a controlled environment – with necessary physical distancing and hygiene measures in place – to enjoy the football.

“I am also pleased that feedback from fans and staff so far on the arrangements in place – and the atmosphere – has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Ticket holders have already been contacted to emphasise the importance of self-testing.

“It is important to test both before and after the event, so we are now offering test kits to all fans attending to help minimise the risk of transmission.

“Additionally a mobile testing unit will be on site. Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 or whose receives a positive test result must stay away, self-isolate and book a PCR test.”