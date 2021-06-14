TOWERING over New York Harbour, the Statue of Liberty is one of the most recognisable icons of America, gifted to the country by France. Now a second, smaller statue is being sent across the Atlantic.

A gift from France?

The original monument, officially titled “The Statue of Liberty Enlightening the World”, was a gift of friendship from the people of France to the United States, dedicated in October 1886; going on to become a global symbol of America.

So who is Lady Liberty?

The colossal copper statue - standing 305ft high, including its pedestal. - represents Libertas, the Roman goddess of freedom, raising a torch in her right hand and a tablet bearing the date of the Declaration of Independence in her left. It was designed by French sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi, while its metal framework was built by Gustave Eiffel, best known, of course, for the world-famous Eiffel Tower.

The new statue is a mini version?

At nine feet and weighing nearly 1,000 pounds, the bronze replica is a fraction of the size of the original 31 ton model.

It is also a gift from France?

It has spent the last 10 years in Paris at the entrance to the Musée des Arts et Métiers, the National Museum of Arts and Crafts (CNAM), but on June 19, the “little sister” will leave a port in Normandy bound for New York Harbour in time for American independence day. It will be put in place across from its sibling nine days later.

How long will the “little sister” be in New York?

The statues will remain in place on Liberty Island from July 1 to 5 and the mini version will then be installed at the French ambassador’s residence in Washington DC, to be unveiled on July 14, Bastille Day. It will remain there for the next decade as a reminder of the “shared values” between the countries.

How did the original get to the USA?

It was broken down into 350 individual pieces and reassembled on site.

The statue is a cultural icon too now?

It appears in countless movies, from Charlie Chaplin's 1917 film The Immigrant, to 1978's Superman where the superhero takes Lois Lane flying around the monument, while in In 1989's Ghostbusters II, the statue comes to life to help save New York City.

It’s a massive tourist draw?

In a typical year, more than 4 million people visit the statue, with many venturing all the way up into the crown to gaze out across New York. But due to the impact of the pandemic, only around 600,000 were able to visit last year.

It’s all about the old alliance?

As the UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and France’s President Emmanual Macron schmoozed President Joe Biden in Cornwall over the weekend, Olivier Faron, general administrator of CNAM, said: "The statue symbolises freedom and the light around all the world. We want to send a very simple message - our friendship with the United States is very important, particularly at this moment. We have to conserve and defend our friendship."

The journey to America will stream online?

The voyage of Little Lady Liberty to the us will be documented live online at https://franceintheus.org/ViveLaLiberty