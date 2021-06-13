SCOTLAND’S men’s team will end their 23-year major tournament exile when they kick-off against the Czech Republic.

The country is already at fever pitch, with excitement intensified by the fact the side will be roared on by a home crowd at Hampden.

Scotland, who last qualified for a major tournament in 1998, secured their spot in Euro 2020 thanks to penalty heroics against Serbia in Belgrade last November.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Czech Republic game.

When does it start?

The game will kick-off at 2pm on Monday, June 14.

Danger man: West Ham's Tomas Soucek

How many are allowed inside Hampden?

A total of 12,000 fans will be inside the ground for the game – 25% of capacity due to Covid restrictions.

Where can I watch?

Unless you’re among the lucky few, you can watch the game on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer, with coverage beginning at 1.15pm.

Team news

Scotland have no major injury concerns, with John Fleck having recovered after testing positive for Covid-19.

Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour was on the end of a nasty head collision last week against Luxembourg but Steve Clarke gave him the all clear after the game, quipping: “He's a tough boy, he comes from Ardrossan."

For Czech Republic, Lukáš Provod was ruled out of Euro contention due to a knee injury. Goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka will also miss the game with a back injury.

Head-to-head record

The sides have been well matched historically, with both sides winning four games apiece in their previous nine meetings. The other game ended in a draw.

Line-ups

There aren’t expected to be too many surprises in Steve Clarke’s line-up, though a few positions remain up for grabs – notably who will partner Che Adams in attack.

Scotland: Marshall; O’Donnell, Hendry, Hanley, Tierney, Robertson; McTominay, McGregor, McGinn; Dykes, Adams

Czech Republic: Vaclík; Coufal, Čelůstka, Kalas, Bořil; Souček, Král; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick Odds Scotland - 39/20 Draw - 19/20 Czech Republic - 33/20

Danger men

Che Adams finished the Premier League season strongly with Southampton, notching nine goals in total. Scotland are relying on him to provide quality in the final third.

The Czechs are a big side and a real threat from set pieces. None are a bigger threat than Thomas Soucek, who scored a mightily impressive 10 goals from midfield this season for West Ham under David Moyes.

Prediction

After such a long wait, Scots will enjoy the ride no matter the result.