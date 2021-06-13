Scotland has recorded 1,036 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish Government figures show.
However, a delay in reporting results from Glasgow’s Lighthouse lab means figures for the last 48 hours could be lower than in previous days.
No new deaths were recorded in Sunday’s figures.
The daily test positivity rate is 5%, up from 4.1% the previous day.
So far, 3,497,287 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 2,425,825 have received their second dose.
These figures come as we reported that football fans attending the Euro 2020 fanzone at Glasgow Green will be sent rapid lateral flow covid test kits by post.
A mobile testing bus is also now stationed at the outdoor viewing space to provide on-site lateral flow testing.
