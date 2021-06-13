A FUNDRAISER for the Scottish Crannog Centre has raised £12,000 so far to rebuild the iconic centre after it was almost totally destroyed by a huge fire.

Shortly before midnight on Friday, June 11, the much-loved historical site was engulfed in flames with firefighters called out to extinguish the blaze. There were no reports of any injuries.

The tourist attraction stood on stilts on the shore of Loch Tay near Kenmore in Perthshire.

A fundraiser was set up by Loch Tay Highland lodges yesterday and - at the time of publishing - it had gained £11,965 of a £20,000 goal.

Money from the fundraiser on Just Giving will be used "to help with this incident and any associated costs by the Scottish Crannog Trust Charity" according to the page.

Loch Tay Highland Lodges said that many of their visitors enjoyed the popular tourist attraction and education base which acts as a living history museum.

For those who never visited the Scottish Crannog Centre before it tragically burned down yesterday, this is (part of) what you missed.



What these don't convey is the work, passion & warmth of the people who brought @ScottishCrannog to life for so many. They'll need our support. pic.twitter.com/O81inAwTec — David C. Weinczok, FSA Scot (@TheCastleHunter) June 12, 2021

Loch Tay Highland Lodges said: "This financial appeal is for all those to whom the Crannog has meant so much in the past and whom we know will wish to contribute to the renewal of this unique part of Scottish history. "

More than 450 supporters have so far donated to the fundraiser with many expressing sadness at seeing the centre burned down but hoping to see it rebuilt with the funds.

In a statement, the director of the centre Mike Benson said: “The outpouring of support from the local community and friends from further afield has been tremendous at this difficult time and the Crannog Community would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt messages.

"The loss of the Crannog is devastating but, importantly, the Museum Collection is intact and no-one has been hurt. We would also like thank the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland for their instant response to the emergency and their faultless efforts in tackling the blaze and keeping everyone safe in the local vicinity.”

Nicholas Grant, chair of trustees, said the fire is "hugely distressing" to friends, visitors and members of the trust.

However, he went on: "We are now even more determined to double-down on all our efforts in the development of the new Crannog Centre already in planning on the north shore of the loch at Dalerb."

You can donate to the fundraiser through the Just Giving page HERE