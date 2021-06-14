A 13-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in the Clyde.
Emergency services were called to the scene close to Garrion Bridge, near Larkhall, South Lanarkshire at about 3.15pm on Sunday.
The teenager was pulled from the river and was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.
Police confirmed on Monday that he had died and said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.