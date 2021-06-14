A motorbike rider has died after a collision with a car at a crossroads.
The incident happened at about 12.15pm on Saturday, June 5, near the village of Plean, between Stirling and Falkirk.
An air ambulance crew flew the 21-year-old rider to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow following the crash.
Mr Lacon was riding a black Yamaha motorbike when it was in collision with a grey Volkswagen Tiguan.
Police Scotland said Liam Lacon, from Fallin, later died from his injuries.
Sergeant David Marr, of Forth Valley Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to Mr Lacon’s family at this difficult time.
“Inquiries are continuing to find out the full circumstances of what happened and I would appeal to anyone who has not already spoken to us to get in touch.”
Officers shut the road at the crossroads of Roman Road and Cadgers Loan for six hours while they investigated the scene of the collision.
