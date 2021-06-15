NICOLA Sturgeon will today provide an update to the Scottish Parliament on Scotland's move out of lockdown.

The First Minister will address MSPs in Holyrood this afternoon, where she is expected to announce any changes to the current route map out of lockdown in Scotland.

It comes amid concerns that any exit from lockdown could be delayed by up to ten weeks due to the new Covid variant.

When is Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update?





The First Minister will address the chamber after topical questions this afternoon.

This is expected to be sometime after 2pm.

How to watch Nicola Sturgeon's update?





The broadcast will be available on Scottish Parliament TV and BBC Scotland.

We'll also be bringing you all the latest updates in our live blog.

What to expect from the announcement?





Scotland was due to move into Level 0 on June 28, however it is thought that the emergence of this new variant could push this date back to as far as September.

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland yesterday, Professor Leitch said the new strain of Covid-19 has “changed the game” in terms of the vaccine rollout because of the lack of protection offered by the first dose alone.

He said a four-week delay for first doses could allow nine million second doses across the UK, but said the government was “trying desperately” to not impact the vaccine rollout for younger people.

Prof Leitch said: “The Delta variant has changed the game in one crucial way.

“Everything still works – distancing, ventilation, handwashing all still works – but what’s new about the Delta variant, and this is horrid, and we’ve learned it increasingly over the last few weeks, is the second dose is required for decent protection.

“You get about 30% protection from one dose, you get 80 to 85% from two.

“So therefore, if you’re thinking of this as a timeline, we’ve lost about eight to 10 weeks on that journey.

“We vaccinated about half the country’s adults twice, now we need to get that up.”