Two people have been arrested during a pre-planned police operation in connection with a suspicious package found in Edinburgh.
Police Scotland arrested a 35-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman on Tuesday, after extensive enquiries following the finding in Princes Street Gardens, in January 2018.
Officers have reassured the public following police activity in the Granton Road and King George IV area.
Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Houston, Police Scotland's Head of Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism said:
“Since the discovery of the item, officers from Police Scotland’s Counter Terrorism Unit have carried out extensive enquiries, including with European partners and law enforcement agencies.
"They have been absolutely committed to this protracted and challenging inquiry to identify those believed to be responsible. This has resulted in the arrest of two people today."
Chief Superintendent Sean Scott, Police Scotland's Divisional Commander for Edinburgh, added:
"Enquiries by Police Scotland are ongoing and I want to re-assure the public that the activity in Granton Road and on King George IV Bridge was pre-planned and intelligence-led.
"You will see an increased police presence, however, there is no wider risk to the community."
