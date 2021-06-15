NICOLA Sturgeon has signalled a delay to Scotland's lockdown easing.

The First Minister said it is "unlikely that any part of the country will move down a level from June 28".

It was previously hoped the whole of Scotland would move to Level 0 from that date.

Instead, Ms Sturgeon said it is likely ministers "will opt to maintain restrictions for a further three weeks from June 28 and use that time to vaccinate - with both doses - as many more people as possible".

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed the easing of restrictions in England by a month, but insisted July 19 would be his "terminus date".

Speaking in Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon said: "Our next full review of the protection levels is scheduled for next week.

"This will consider whether any changes are possible from 28 June onwards – a date when we had hoped we would see the whole country move down to Level 0.

"I will confirm our decision to Parliament following the full review next week.

"However, given the current situation - and the need to get more people fully vaccinated before we ease up further - it is reasonable to indicate now that I think it unlikely that any part of the country will move down a level from 28 June.

"Instead, it is likely that we will opt to maintain restrictions for a further three weeks from 28 June and use that time to vaccinate - with both doses - as many more people as possible.

"Doing that will give us the best chance, later in July, of getting back on track and restoring the much greater normality that we all crave."

Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Government will "consider whether any minor changes are possible" despite the decision to stick with the current levels.

She said: "I am aware that - as restrictions have eased - perceived anomalies have arisen, and I understand how frustrating that can be, even though there will be a rational explanation for what may appear to be contradictory.

"And so I can assure you that - as part of our ongoing review of the rules - we will consider whether any changes should be made to address such issues."

Elsewhere, Ms Sturgeon said a paper setting out what life could look like beyond Level 0 will be published next week.

The outcome of a review of physical distancing will also be published.

The First Minister said: "Given the uncertainties of the current situation, we have taken a bit longer to consider this than we originally planned.

"However, I know how important this is for many businesses - in hospitality, certainly, but also for theatres and cinemas and the arts more generally - as they consider how they can operate sustainably over the medium to long term."