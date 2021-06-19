JEFF Horton of London’s legendary 100 Club is telling the Oasis story.

“My dad got a call from Chris York from SJM Concerts,” he explains. “‘Roger. I have this band I’d really like to put in the club. I think it will do really good business. You won’t have heard of them, but they’re a band called Oasis.’

“And my dad said, ‘Hang on a minute what dates do you want? No, sorry Chris, I can’t give you that night. Monty Sunshine’s playing.’”

Fortunately, for the 100 Club at least, the late jazz clarinettist was happy to reschedule his date and the Oasis gig went ahead after all.

Monty Sunshine doesn’t get nearly enough mentions on the radio, so fair dos to Tales from the Cloakroom on Absolute Radio on Sunday night for giving him a bit part.

Presented by Sharleen Spiteri, the series is very much a celebration of small independent music venues. The whole series is already available online and features venues in Manchester, Cardiff and Leeds, as well as Glasgow’s King Tut’s.

I can’t say Absolute is a station I listen to much and in many ways, despite the involvement of the Texas singer and a contribution by KT Tunstall, this slightly blokey series is what you might expect from it; cheery, cheeky and amiable.

And so, instead of deep-dive cultural commentaries on 100 Club’s importance to British jazz and the punk movement, we get jokey stories about Van Morrison being called out for trying to jump the queue and George Michael being thrown out for spraying people with a water pistol.

Read More: Noel Gallagher on Pick of the Pops

Read More: Alan McGee on Oasis and life after Creation Records

Inevitably, the Gallagher brothers’ band gets a mention in the King Tut’s episode as well. That particular programme also benefits from Spiteri asserting herself a little more as a presenter and telling us her own stories. “It’s the one venue in the world that I feel tall on stage because it’s so shallow,” she pointed out.

Travis’s Fran Healey recalled the band’s first appearance at the venue. The band covered the stage and backdrop in tinfoil, he said, rather forgetting what would happen when the lights came on. They played the gig blind and parboiled.

James Dean Bradfield of the Manic Street Preachers, meanwhile, raved about the hot-cooked meals you were given when you played King Tuts. Especially the chips.

And then there was the liquid provision. “Everybody chucked beer at you, but when it’s chucked with love you don’t mind,” he suggested.

The whole series is drenched in bon homie. Still, it couldn’t totally overlook the challenges that small independent venues have faced in recent years. In 2010 the 100 Club was under serious threat of closure until a campaign was launched to save it, resulting in some bloke called Paul McCartney coming to play a gig.

Meanwhile, coronavirus closed King Tut’s and before reopening (lots of gigs in the diary for August, the virus allowing), work on the building has been needed to bring it back up to scratch.

And you do have to wonder how long it will take the venues the programme is celebrating to get back on their feet again? And how many others might never reopen?

5 Live on Monday after 4pm had the novelty of Scottish voices being given free rein to talk away. The problem was James McFadden, Charlie Adam and Pat Nevin were having to discuss another Scottish failure in the football. Plus ca change.

Listen Out For: Glastonbury, Radio 1, Radio 2, 6 Music, Friday from 5.30am. No, the world’s most famous music festival has not been given a reprieve. It’s still off. But BBC radio is hoping to fill in with a selection of archive performances at selected times on Radio 1 and Radio 2 and all day on 6 Music.