Covid restrictions in Scotland will "absolutely" be reduced to level zero this summer, an infection expert has said.

Dr Christine Tait-Burkard said that the roll-out of the vaccine was pushing down the humber of people being admitted to hospital, meaning it would be safe to re-open fully before Autumn arrives.

However, she said it was crucial peope get a second jab as scheduled as one dose of vaccine is not enough to ensure people are protected against the virus.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland this morning, Dr Tait-Burkard said: "The good thing is the vaccine does what it says on the tin.

"We have seen this with Israel (and) we have seen this with less-effective vaccines with a trial in Brazil, and that's exactly what we're wanting.

"Now we can just continue to encourage people to take up the vaccine and mor, more impotrtantly, get that all-important second dose."

The acadamic said vaccines are working to supress the virus

Her comments come after Nicola Sturgeon said that it was "unlikely" that any part of the country will be free of Covid restrictions from June 28, the date originally set for the whole of Scotland would move to Level zero.

Dr Tait-Burkard,a research fellow in the department of infection and immunity at the University of Edinburgh’s Roslin Institute, said that "no-body" should have been surprised by this "not only after hearing what was happening in England, but also seeing the rise in case numbers."

However, she added: "However, we should be quite content because we see vaccinations working and we are in a good place.

"We wouldn't have these freedoms without vaccination. We would be into another lockdown for certain."