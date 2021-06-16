DOROTHY Bain has been confirmed as Nicola Sturgeon’s choice as the new lord advocate.

The First Minister has lodged a motion at Holyrood to recommend Ms Bain to replace James Wolffe as Scotland's top law officer – while Ruth Charteris is to become the new solicitor general, replacing Alison Di Rollo.

If successfully backed by MSPs, the appointments will mark the first time both posts have been held by women at the saem time.

The appointments will be made by the Queen on the recommendation of the First Minister.

Mr Wolffe told Ms Sturgeon last year that he intended to leave office following May's election and confirmed his intention before her re-election as First Minister.

Ms Di Rollo also confirmed her intention to stand down following this year’s election.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I am extremely pleased to be seeking parliament’s agreement to recommend Dorothy Bain QC and Ruth Charteris QC as Scotland’s law officers.

“Dorothy has extensive experience in both civil and criminal law. She has appeared in cases at all levels, including the Court of Session (Inner & Outer House), the Court of Criminal Appeal, the High Court of Justiciary, the United Kingdom Supreme Court and the European Court of Human Rights.

“Dorothy was the first woman to be appointed as principal advocate depute and has conducted many complex and high profile criminal prosecutions and appeals. She is currently Counsel to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal in Scotland and a serving chair of the Police Appeals Tribunal.

“Ruth was a standing junior to the Scottish Government from 2012 and was second standing junior to the Scottish Government from 2016 - 2020. On taking silk, she moved into Crown Office to become a full-time advocate depute.”

Ms Bain has Ms Bain led the prosecution case against Peter Tobin in 2007 over the murder of Angelika Kluk at the High Court in Edinburgh – before becoming the first woman appointed principal advocate depute at the Crown.

Other high profile cases Ms Bain was involved in included the conviction of eight men who had formed Scotland's largest paedophile network.

After leaving the Crown Office in 2011, Ms Bain represented the family of one of the victims of the Glasgow bin lorry crash in 2014 – criticising the Crown for failing to prosecute the lorry driver, Harry Clarke.

She said: “I am honoured to be nominated by the First Minister to hold the office of lord advocate. I am conscious of the responsibilities and importance of the role and, if appointed, will do my best to serve the people of Scotland.”

Ms Charteris added: “I am extremely honoured to be recommended for appointment and, if approved by Parliament, look forward to working with Dorothy Bain.”

The First Minister thanked both Mr Wolffe and Ms Di Rollo for their service.

Mr Wolffe left his role as lord advocate after getting caught up in the row between Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond over investigations into the handling of harassment complaints.

Mr Salmond called for Mr Wolffe to be dismissed for his role in the fiasco.

She said: “James has been Lord Advocate during an extraordinary and challenging time and has repeatedly demonstrated his outstanding ability, personal integrity and commitment to the rule of law within Government.

“As well as those attributes, I would like to pay tribute to the sheer hard work and dedication he has shown during his years in office.

“In her role as solicitor general, Alison has been tireless in her support for the Lord Advocate, the work of lawyers within Government and of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“I thank both James and Alison for their dedicated service to the Government, to justice and to Scotland as a whole.”