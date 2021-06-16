GB News has pleaded for patience from viewers saying it is a "small" channel which was still building as it sought to excuse a series of technical blunders which have marred its launch.

The new current affairs channel - which has promised to shake up the current media landscape with it's brash reporting styl and opposition to 'cancel' culture - has been criticised for glitches to both its audio and visual output, with fuzzy pictures, interviews broadcast without sound and frozen screens.

Fronted byveteran broadcaster and former BBC political interviewer Andrew Neil, the channel is backed by US broadcasting giant Discovery Inc, as well as Dubai-based investment group Legatum and one of the UK’s most prominent hedge fund managers, Sir Paul Marshall.

During its launch on Sunday, Neil was broadcast out of synch with the audio track, while earlier this week the live feed of Tuesday’s edition of The Great British Breakfast cut out on the GB News website and mobile phones.

This morning the channel Tweeted that improvements were being made , saying: "Our team has been working hard to get our audio right. We've made a number of improvements to the sound overnight - let us know if it's made a difference in your home. We're small, new and building as we go."

It later added: "We've also made improvements to our set and our lighting - hope you notice the difference. Keep the feedback coming and we'll improve as we go!"

The Channel has had a mixed reception - attracting substantial viewers, but being deserted by some big-name brands, with both Koppaberg cider and Ikea withdrawing their advertising.

Critics have also been lukewarn, with The Herald's Alison Rowat branding the launch night "dross". Some social media users have also coined the alternative title 'grievous bodily news' for the station.