The centre director of one of Glasgow's busiest shopping malls is to take part in a panel discussion on the future of retail.
Anne Ledgerwood, of the St Enoch Centre, will join Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant and former Top Shop creative director Jane Shepherdson CBE at the online event on June 24, run as part of Glasgow Caledonian University's annual Fashion Showcase.
The Future of Fashion panel discussion, organised in partnership with Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, will focus on sustainability and what a post-pandemic world looks like for the retail sector.
The first phase of the St Enoch Centre's £40million redevelopment opened earlier this month. An additional 100,000 sq ft of retail and leisure space will be added as part of the project.
GCU's Fashion Showcase, which is being streamed online for the first time due to coronavirus restrictions, has a sustainable fashion theme this year.
Video packages of the best student designs this year will showcase customised vintage clothing, outfits created from existing garments, and new products incorporating the world-famous Harris Tweed cloth.
The creative exhibition features projects carried out in association with Scottish brands, such as Johnstons of Elgin, Beira and Forty Clothing.
To register for the event, visit GCU Fashion Showcase 2021 - https://catalyst.eventsair.com/gcu-fashion-showcase-2021/registration/Site/Register
